Trooper promoted to lieutenant

× Expand File photo Tara Thomas, of the Vermont State Police.

MIDDLEBURY | Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police (VSP), announced the promotion of Sgt. Tara Thomas with the VSP Safety Programs to lieutenant of the Safety Programs Unit Commander at VSP Headquarters.

Thomas will assume sole command of the unit following the retirement of Lt. John Flannigan in the spring.

Thomas has served the people of Vermont for more than 19 years, starting her career with the Vermont State Police in 1999 as a trooper. She was promoted to sergeant in 2008 as the agency’s public information officer. In 2010, she returned as a detective sergeant with the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation. She joined the VSP Traffic Safety Division in March.

Thomas also served on the VSP Crisis Negotiation Team and was a member of the VSP Crime Scene Search Team.