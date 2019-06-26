Troubled times at Vermont Law School

SOUTH ROYALTON | According to a June 19 news report published in the American Bar Association’s ABA Journal, “Vermont Law School (based in South Royalton) has been placed on the American Association of University Professors’ (AAUP) sanction list, a year after the private, stand-alone school stripped 14 professors of tenure.”

The story reports that “Vermont Law faculty in 2018 sent a letter to the AAUP, questioning whether the law school followed the organization’s regulations when it removed tenure for... 14 professors. The law school maintains that it needed to quickly decide how to close a $2 million budget deficit, and faculty participation was encouraged.”

According to the AAUP, the law school violated a regulation regarding shared governance: “The report found that while the law school did face many financial hurdles, neither the tenure and retention nor curriculum committees were consulted about faculty restructuring...”

According to the New York Times, Vermont Law School was one of two liberal law schools in the U.S. to refuse cooperation with the Solomon Amendment, a statute passed by Congress requiring colleges and universities to allow military recruitment on campus or risk losing federal funding.