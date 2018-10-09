Truck overturns in attempt to avoid animal

MONKTON | On Oct. 4, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a one car motor vehicle crash involving a 2016 Kenworth tractor trailer rig on Tyler Bridge Road in the town of Monkton.

An initial investigation by police indicated that driver Todd Boutin, 52, was travelling west on Tyler Bridge Road at a speed estimated to be approximately 30 mph.

Boutin told VSP troopers that an animal crossed in front of his vehicle and that he attempted to avoid striking the animal.

The truck and trailer then left the travelled portion of roadway, down a steep embankment and overturned.

Neither excessive speed nor impairment appeared to be contributing factors in this motor vehicle crash, according to Trooper Christopher Hein of the VSP New Haven Barracks.

The VSP was assisted by the Monkton Fire Department and the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.

Tyler Bridge Road was closed for several hours and until the vehicle was removed from the accident scene.