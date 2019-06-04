Truck overturns on Route 7 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN | Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer rig on U.S. Route 7 in front of Pidgeon’s Gun Shop and the New Haven Power Equipment Company June 1.

Troopers observed a tractor-trailer rig overturned on to its right side, on the front lawn of the gun shop. A portion of the load, identified as brewer’s grain had spilled onto the highway.

An investigation on the scene indicated that Jeffrey Bronson of Shoreham, the operator of the rig, swerved to avoid striking a vehicle that had stopped to make a left turn into New Haven Power Equipment.

By swerving to avoid a collision, Bronson’s rig left the travel portion of the roadway, traveled into the adjacent culvert and overturned.

Bronson was not injured as a result of the crash.

Bristol Rescue, New Haven Volunteer Fire Department and Vermont Agency of Transportation District 5 of New Haven responded to the scene.

Route 7 was limited to one lane for a period of time while the truck could be up-righted and roadway cleaned.

Police said that the crash investigation remains active. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks.