TV series looks at opioid crisis

MONTPELIER | “Understanding Vermont’s Opioid Crisis” is an eight-part series highlighting the science of addiction as well as the cultural, social and economic challenges associated with addiction. Pat McDonald and Ben Kinsley, hosts of Vote for Vermont on ORCA Media, Montpelier, and Ed Baker, host of the Addiction Recovery Channel on Channel 17, Town Meeting T.V., Burlington developed the series in cooperation with the Vermont Opioid Coordination Council.

Each segment stands on its own, while telling a larger story about the programs, resources and people who work every day on prevention, intervention, treatment, recovery and enforcement.

September is National Recovery Month with the theme Join the Voices for Recovery: Invest in Health, Home, Purpose, and Community. We are proud to release this opioid series and celebrate recovery month with Vermonters in every region of our state.

The eight-part series can be accessed through: ORCA: https://www.orcamedia.net/series/understanding-vermonts-opioid-crisis. Each episode is 60 minutes long, and includes:

1. Science of the Brain and Addiction: In this segment, host Ed Baker and his guest discuss the risk factors for addiction and the changes that occur in the brain as the disease of addiction, or substance use disorder, develops and progresses. They explore what is required to treat those changes and begin the process of recovery, all a part of the Opioid Coordination Council’s strategies.

2. Treatment: In this segment, host Ed Baker interviews three Vermont experts in treating opioid use disorder. They discuss the art and science of treatment in detail, and Vermont’s nationally-recognized Hub and Spoke system, available in all regions of our state, and resulting in positive outcomes for a growing number of individuals and families.

3. Recovery and Recovery Coaching: In this segment, host Ed Baker and his guests explore the process of recovery from opioid addiction and other substance use disorders.

4. School- and Community-Based Prevention: Prevention begins with ensuring our children, schools, families and communities have the skills, programs and support they need to thrive. In this segment, host Ed Baker talks with three guests about statewide approaches to school- and community-based prevention.

5. Enforcement: In this segment, host Pat McDonald focuses on the Opioid Coordination Council’s strategies to reduce the supply of, and demand for, opioids and other drugs in Vermont through law enforcement efforts.

6. Wellness: In this segment, co-hosts Pat McDonald and Ben Kinsley explore with their guests approaches to pain management and addiction treatment that reduce or replace the need for opioids.

7. Co-Occurring Disorders: Many people suffer from both substance use disorder and depression or other mental health challenges. In this segment, host Pat McDonald and guests explore effective prevention and treatment services for people with such co-occurring issues. Guests noted that there are no wrong doors for a person with addiction to enter. Every door leads to supportive services.

8. Wrap Up: In this final segment in the series, “Understanding Vermont’s Opioid Crisis,” Jolinda LaClair is joined by series hosts Pat McDonald, Ed Baker, and Ben Kinsley. They consider the successes, challenges, and opportunities highlighted in the previous seven segments, and discuss the work ahead for the many state partners invested in addressing this crisis.