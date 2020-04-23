Two local farms focus on online sales

× Expand Facecbook photo VT-042520-Ice-House-Farm Coretta is the only “grown up” that will still sit in Morgan Beckwith’s lap like a kid at the Ice House Farm in Goshen. Last year was Coretta’s first year on the milking line; she miscarried early and her season was cut short. “I milked her long enough to dry her off... During a welcomed break in rainy weather she had a daughter. Now my little girl has her own little girl. Lucky for me, I got to be there for her,” Beckwith said.

LEICESTER | Two AGW-certified Addison County farms were recently highlighted for their outstanding work in raising animals sustainably while producing meat, dairy, eggs and fiber in ways that are good for animals, the environment, and people during the current pandemic and beyond.

The Ice House Farm in Goshen is managed by Morgan and Chad Beckwith and is a reflection of many other farms across the country right now, according to farmer Katie Amos of Greener World, the Oregon-based organization that is behind AGW certification.

Amos recently lauded the Ice House farmers for making swift changes so that they can continue farming and get food safely to customers during the current pandemic.

“With restaurant closures and uncertainty of farmers markets (even though some are still open with strict safety precautions), the farm’s markets are moving under their feet,” Amos said. “In the midst of uncertainty, the Beckwiths are focused on getting food into their community, so they find ways to adapt.”

× Expand Facecbook photo VT-042520-Ice-House-Farm-Blue-Ledge-worker Like Ice House Farm, Blue Ledge Farm in Leicester has also made changes to focus on online ordering, when previously they relied on many supportive restaurants throughout Vermont for business. Pictured: A worker at Blue Ledge Farm in Leicester before the pandemic.

Last week, the Beckwiths launched a new online store to sell and ship their high-welfare, sustainable goat’s milk products throughout New England, and the site even includes a “Goat Pantry Bundle”, a selection of the various flavors of their AGW-certified kefir and goat cheese.

“They’re excited to now offer online sales, but they’re needing help to get the word out so folks can take advantage of this option,” according to Amos.

Amos said other Addison County farms are doing similar important things during the COVID-19 crisis

“We’re hearing similar stories from many of our AGW-certified farmers,” Amos added. “Blue Ledge Farm in Leicester, Vermont, has also made changes to focus on online ordering, when previously they relied on many supportive restaurants throughout Vermont for business. In addition to their retail customers, they have just launched an on-farm contact-less farmstand open every day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with crackers and cheese for sale. They are also focusing on handling the logistical challenges of an increase in online sales, like order fulfillment and tracking, contactless packing and delivery all while managing the farm animals and the business with kids at home, but they are happy to be able to continue sharing their food with the Vermont communities that support them.”

Amos said the two Addison County farms deserve recognition as examples of resiliency, strength and focus.

“(Each...) is a reminder that farmers are still farming, working as hard as ever to meet customer needs, serve their community and adapt their business to this changing landscape. They remind us why strong local food systems are essential,.” Amos told the Eagle. ■