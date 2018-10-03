Under construction: Atom-powered ‘USS Vermont’

× Expand U.S. Navy/General Dynamics photo The latest in atomic-powered submarines, the USS Vermont, currently known as the PCU Vermont, is a Virginia-class submarine; it will be launched in the year 2023. Pictured: The USS Virginia underway, the namesake of the future USS Vermont’s class.

U.S. Navy photo Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy Gloria Valdez.

MONTPELIER | It was a proud moment at the Vermont State Capitol last Thursday when Gov. Phil Scott met with the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Gloria Valdez. The pair were joined by Commanding Officer Commander Henry Roenke, USN, and Chief Petty Officer James Brownson, USN, of the soon to be “USS Vermont”, A powerful, silent fast-attack submarine.

The latest in atomic-powered undersea boats, the PCU/USS Vermont is what’s called a “pre-commissioning unit or PCU” at the moment. It’s under construction at the General Dynamics Electric Boat yard in Connecticut, in partnership with the U.S. Navy.

“It is my honor to welcome Ms. Valdez, Commander Roenke and Master Chief Brownson to Vermont this week,” said Scott. “I am grateful for their service to the Navy and congratulate them on this most recent assignment. Our long-standing partnership with the Navy is an important part of our history and the ‘PCU Vermont’ will ensure it remains an important part of our future.”

“The boat has been named after the state of Vermont to commemorate the history between the U.S. Navy and the state,” according to a news release by Scott’s spokesperson Rebecca Kelly. “It will be the third vessel named after the state of Vermont in the history of the U.S. Navy. The Vermont is scheduled to be christened on Oct. 20 and is expected to be commissioned into the Navy in 2019.”

The Virginia-class submarine will consist of 15 officers and 120 enlisted individuals.

“The endurance of this boat will be great enough to remain submerged for up to three months at a time,” according to Assistant Depute Secretary of Defense Valdez.

The U.S. Navy awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat the contract to construct ten Block IV Virginia-class submarines for $17.6 billion in 2014.

Construction on USS Vermont commenced in May 2014 with the tenth ship scheduled for delivery in 2023.

Valdez and Scott looked pleased about the announcement. Scott noted that she has held several roles in the Department of the Navy and the Department of Homeland Security throughout her 29 years of civilian service. Valdez has been deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for ships and since 2015.