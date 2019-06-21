Unnoticed bills approved by legislature

File photo Guy Page publishes the Vermont Daily Chronicle and is an occasional guest on Common Sense Radio on WDEV and Real Vermont News.

While the $15 minimum wage, paid family leave, and unrestricted abortion bills have received most of the press, other bills have passed Vermont House and Senate relatively unnoticed. They will soon become law unless successfully vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott. These bills include:

Co-sponsored by several members of the Progressive-leaning House Judiciary Committee, H518, “fair and impartial policing” requires “an outreach and education strategy to inform Vermonters of the resources available to protect civil rights pursuant to State laws that prohibit discrimination,” including discrimination against undocumented/illegal immigrants. Migrant advocates say some Vermont police are too willing to help federal immigration authorities arrest and detain suspected illegal immigrants.

The bill was approved without a proposed change that would have given the Vermont Human Rights Commission powers to demand police department documents while investigating charges of police bias. The Senate Judiciary Committee considered but rejected this proposal.

H460, also proposed by four members of House Judiciary, expunges criminal records of arrest or conviction of retail theft, burglary, receiving stolen property, and most drug possession charges. “Upon entry of an expungement order, the order shall be legally effective immediately and the person whose record is expunged shall be treated in all respects as if he or she had never been arrested, convicted, or sentenced for the offense,” the bill says. Individuals who wish to have their records expunged may petition the court. Vermont Legal Aid and other advocacy groups are holding clinics to help people prepare these petitions. The bill was approved by the Senate and sent to the governor May 17.

S96, Water Quality, is a multi-year bill that will empower local, regional, and state agencies clean up the state’s rivers, ponds, and lakes, culminating in the cleanup of Lake Champlain. The $50 million pricetag for next year was completed with $7million derived from an unexpected state revenue windfall.

S37, Medical Monitoring, was sponsored by Bennington County senators Brian Campion and Richard Sears in response to the PFOA water contamination crisis in Bennington. It would help people recover medical monitoring costs from local users of hazardous chemicals and out of state manufacturers, if an expert finds they are at risk of harm. Under certain conditions, “a person with or without a present injury or disease shall have a cause of action for the remedy of medical monitoring against a person who released a toxic substance.” Industry and insurers are concerned that the conditions are too broad and that the law may harm Vermont’s business climate

H513, broadband deployment throughout Vermont, recognizes that seven percent of Vermont lacks access to high-speed Internet (HSI). It adds half a cent to the universal service fee on telecommunications (cell phones, cable TV, etc.) and funds a full-time state specialist in broadband deployment, help local groups provide local solutions, and authorizes studies of use of utility power lines to provide HSI.

S30, banning hydrofluorocarbons, is sponsored by Progressive Sens. Chris Pearson and Tim Ashe.