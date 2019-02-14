Valentine’s Day story

It wasn’t until I was in fourth grade that I knew I had found my true sweetheart.

Up to this point in time, I had already fallen in love several more times, even with one of the nuns. I felt like St. Valentine when he passed his notes to the outside world. He may have seen the object of his love, but they didn’t see him. I admit that I really was shy, in spite of the Main Street Kisscapade.

The new object of my attention and affection was Leni. I don’t know how it happened, but one day I found myself walking Leni home after school. Lenora Vandale, the love of my life. What was to seal this love (and prove its downfall in the end) was to be discovered one day in an upstairs room at her house.

Leni was so much fun, always smiling and full of giggles. I walked her home from school through much of the springtime of fourth grade. Leni lived on Safford Street next to Horan’s Store. We would walk through the back schoolyard of St. Francis de Sales, past BCHS then cross School Street and take a short cut by cutting through Bennington Elementary School’s property ending up on Park Street and crossing by Beshara’s Store.

When we reached Beshara’s Store at the foot of Scott Street, we faced the longest and most boring part of our walk which would end at Division Street where we would turn right, walk across the bridge and arrive at Leni’s home -— probably a two-mile-long walk for little feet.

One day, Leni invited me in to meet her mom and have some cookies. Keith, her brother, was there and showed me to the toy room up stairs, whereupon I made the great discovery: Keith had laid out, on the hardwood floor, a castle and all kinds of knights, foot soldiers, horses and weaponry. I was in Heaven; what a find.

It wasn’t long before a young lad’s heart was pointed in another direction and by the end of spring I was ready to dust off my bike and hit the road for other adventures. Thus came to an end a romance derailed by castles and battles.

We lost Lenora some time ago, but holidays like St. Valentine’s Day bring back fond memories of those who walked into, and then out of, our lives.

Note: This week is the conclusion of Orwell-based writer Tom Pinsonneault’s “Valentine’s Day Story,” which first appeared in the Feb. 9 edition of The Eagle.