Vergennes Carnevale: Little City non-profits benefit

× 1 of 6 Expand Photos courtesy the Vergennes Opera House Vergennes Carnevale 1 Carnevale Vergennes, one of the Little City’s biggest annual events, has far-reaching consequence. The profits from this year’s Carnevale benefited the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Vergennes, the Vergennes Partnership and the Vergennes Opera House. Thanks to all those who attended and supported this popular, annual Little City event. × 2 of 6 Expand Photos courtesy the Vergennes Opera House Vergennes Carnevale 2 × 3 of 6 Expand Photos courtesy the Vergennes Opera House Vergennes Carnevale 3 × 4 of 6 Expand Photos courtesy the Vergennes Opera House Vergennes Carnevale 4 × 5 of 6 Expand Photos courtesy the Vergennes Opera House Vergennes Carnevale 5 × 6 of 6 Expand Photos courtesy the Vergennes Opera House Vergennes Carnevale 6 Prev Next

VERGENNES | Three non-profit Vergennes organizations, considered a vital part of the community fabric of the Little City, benefited by local solidarity during the 2020 Vergennes Carnevale event last week, all in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boys & Girls Club of Great Vergennes: Accroding to officials of the Vergennes Opera House, once it was announced that the schools were closing, it meant the Boys & Girls Club would close. Their team immediately put togther a plan so that they could provide meals to their member students, who depended on meals at the club, but also meals for other students and senior citizens in the area who are food insecure. They jumped into action and created the Meals for All program where they have averaged the delivery of over 150 meals per day.

Vergennes Partnership: The realities of COVID-19 and the restrictions on restaurants and other gathering spaces and businesses has been dramatic and swift. The Vergennes Partnership helps local restaurants and shops. Drive up service, to-go service, call ahead service, all of these creative ideas will help the local economy endure the weeks ahead of social distancing.

Vergennes Opera House: The city’s gathering space has always been here for its citizens in good and bad times. There are historic photos showing soldiers being welcomed back from the war, local citizens rolling bandages to treat the wounded, and many community celebrations and events.

Officials of the Vergennes Opera House thanked everyone who participated in the 2020 Carnevale Vergennes where the theme was “Fashion is Art and You are the Canvas”.

Attendees helped raise over $20,000 that will be shared among the three non-profit groups. To view pictures from our event, visit Carnevale ■