Vergennes, other towns receive taxpayer funds

× Expand Photo by Greystone Construction Thanks to an allocation of $2.2 million in federal taxpayer-funds earmarked for municipal projects, the City of Vergennes will be getting a new salt shed to store the winter season road additive. Pictured: A modern-style salt shed that has replaced some older municipal sheds in the Northeast.

VERGENNES | Thanks to an allocation of $2.2 million in federal taxpayer-funds earmarked for municipal projects, the City of Vergennes will be getting a new salt shed to store the winter season road additive.

Last week, Gov. Phil Scott announced the municipal grant projects which are being made under the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) for stormwater quality improvements across Vermont.

Sometimes the term “federal grant” sounds like found money; it isn’t: U.S. taxpayers are footing the bill.

“Projects like these help strengthen our environment and infrastructure, as well as give communities the chance to raise the bar when it comes to planning and environmental protection... Vermont’s waterways are one of our greatest assets and improving water quality is a priority for my Administration,” Scott said last week.

Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn also chimed in following Scott: “While we are committed to making traditional transportation infrastructure investments, this funding will help municipalities address stormwater-specific needs that will have a big impact on Vermont’s water quality, enhancing commerce and tourism related to our waterways.”

Vermont’s TAP committee chose 12 cities and towns, including Vergennes as noted above, to receive funds in 2019: