Vergennes teen in poultry workshop

× Expand Rose Garritano/UVM Extension 4-H Participants of the annual Chittenden County 4-H Poultry Workshop, Jan. 12 in South Burlington, made models of chicken wings as part of a learning activity on chickens.

MIDDLEBURY | 4-H Club members from throughout the state flocked to South Burlington Jan. 12 to participate in the annual Chittenden County 4-H Poultry Workshop.

The afternoon event, sponsored by Chittenden County 4-H and held at the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H Office, featured several learning activities including a poultry Jeopardy game, a memory game about ducks and a skill-a-thon, where participants learned about and made chicken combs and models of wings.

They also created origami birds and participated in a savory egg dish contest. The event concluded with a quiz bowl-style review and a potluck dinner featuring egg dishes prepared by the 4-H’ers.

Participants of the workshop included Evan Rakowski, of Vergennes.