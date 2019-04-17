Vergennes was 1800s boat-building center

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Today’s Vergennes basin, a broad area of the Otter Creek located below the Little City’s spectacular plunge of waterfalls, is a popular recreation site. During the early 1800s, it was the scene of commercial and military boat-building activities.

VERGENNES | Vergennes’ picturesque boat basin is located below the falls in the downtown section of Vermont’s Little City. Today, the spot is popular with locals and visitors and during the summer months, it’s not unusual to see Canadian visitors mooring their powerboats at the basin and trekking into town for a bite to eat.

However, at the start of the 19th century, the Vergennes basin was a busy commercial and military boat-building yard.

During the War of 1812, work on U.S. Navy Captain Thomas Macdonough’s 700-ton flagship USS Saratoga got underway in the Vergennes yard on March 7, 1814. Named after the two 1777 Revolutionary battles in New York, the USS Saratoga was 146 feet long, with a beam of over 36 feet, and a draft of just 12 feet, good for the shallow water of Otter Creek and along the shore of Lake Champlain.

Shipbuilders Adam and Noah Brown of New York City were summoned by the fledgling U.S. government to build several large lake-going warships on Lake Erie and in 1814, the brothers were called to travel to Vermont. There, they were to rapidly construct a squadron of warships for Macdonough below the last of the Otter Creek’s fall lines, at the spectacular 40-feet-high drop of the Vergennes falls. A small yard was already established there and soundings of the creek showed it was a good place to launch ships on Lake Champlain.

Macdonough laid out plans to build up the fleet with a corvette flagship, named the USS Saratoga, a new USS Eagle (II) and — in a strange reversal of maritime engineering — create a military sailing vessel from one of America’s first commercial steamships, Ticonderoga.

Of course, the rest is history, known by all local school children, with the United States achieving a spectacular victory on land and lake against Great Britain in the Battle of Plattsburgh.