Vermont’s F-35 training underway in Florida

× Expand USAF photo VT-020820-F35-training The Vermont Air National Guard received its first two F-35 Lightning II aircraft in September 2019, and now has seven assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing. The full complement of 20 aircraft is scheduled to arrive in Vermont by summer.

BURLINGTON AIRPORT | A complex jet aircraft like the new F-35 requires highly skilled pilots and ground crews. That’s why Vermont Air Guard men and women of the 158th Fighter Wing are at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, to train in flying and maintaining the fighting machine.

Pilots and ground crews will return home by late March.

Members, aircraft and support equipment departed last week for a training event known as Southern Lightning, according to an Air Guard news release.

Over 100 airmen from maintenance and operations groups who will fly and maintain the jets are developing their readiness while in Florida.

“This is the first opportunity to take aircraft, equipment and personnel and practice in a new environment,” said Lt. Col. Ernest Tomasi, 158th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “We are going to capitalize on our training and lessons learned and continue to improve our processes to be ready with the F-35.”

The F-35 has another made in Vermont connection: Shelburne-based Harbour Industries announced last week that it is now a U.S. Defense Department-approved manufacturer for coax and data cables used on the F-35 Lighting II fighter.

Robert Canny, Harbour president said, “We look forward to supporting the 2020 F-35 Sustainment Contract just released by the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin. Harbour has a long reputation of providing timely products to our business partners to support their ramp to full production.”

“The Vermont Air National Guard received its first two F-35 Lightning II aircraft in September 2019, and now has seven assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, according to Tomasi.

The full complement of 20 aircraft is scheduled to arrive in Vermont this summer.

“As renovations to remaining flight line facilities continue and additional scheduled aircraft arrive in Vermont, the decision to conduct off-station training was planned in advance to support flying requirements and maintain conversion timelines,” Tomasi said.

Local F-35 flying operations will continue at the 158th Fighter Wing during Southern Lightning training. ■