Vermont’s nabob playland

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Davene Brown of Castleton motorboating to Neshobe Island in Lake Bomoseen in 2017.

CASTLETON | The self-described “vicious circle” of New York City satirists, libertines and misanthropes called the Algonquin Round Table also included stock membership with the now-defunct Neshobe Island Club on Lake Bomoseen.

Round Table members, and their extended family of VIPs, enjoyed staying and playing with media critic Alexander Woollcott at his summer camp on Neshobe Island, smack dab in the middle of Vermont’s Lake Bomoseen.

“When they built the place, everything was brought over on the ice,” says islander Davene Brown of Castleton. Davene, and her husband Jerry Brown, have been the owners of Neshobe Island since the 1990s.

The island’s wooded seven acres include a fieldstone cottage, rustic clubhouse, a two-story storage barn, and an old well house. “There was a hotel here (dating to the 1880s) before Woollcott bought the place,” according to Davene.

Prior to the Taghkannuc House Hotel of the 1800s, Neshobe Island played host to a pig farm, an ice-fishing center and, in pre-Colonial times, an Abenaki tribal gathering site.

As Davene tells it, one summer day in 1924, Woollcott’s friend and financial advisor Enos Booth led the critic and radio show host on a visit to Lake Bomoseen, the largest lake entirely within Vermont. At the time, Booth owned lakeshore property; he had heard about a for-sale island located about a mile offshore.

Booth knew that his friend was searching for a cool, summer retreat for the Round Table gang, and so they took a motorboat with a realtor out to the island for a walk-around. The rest is history.

“Alex (Woollcott) and his celebrity friends purchased the island and immediately started up the Neshobe Island Club,” Davene said. “They used the clubhouse; later he built the beautiful fieldstone cottage next to it.”

Members paid $1,000 initiation fee and $100 a year in dues.

A celebrity summer camp was without electricity until the late 1930s. It boasted an outhouse, and well water pumped into a gravity fed 2,500-gallon water tower. While it doesn’t sound exactly like a playground for the rich and famous, it sufficed for those stars who liked a woody idyll.

Compared to the big cities of New York and Los Angeles, Neshobe was a little piece of paradise lost: Music, drinking, sailing, jokes, storytelling, skinny-dipping and fun games were all part of the relaxing, get-away experience. It took the likes of the Marx Brothers away from the spotlights and the paparazzi.

Photo provided by Neshobe Island Club Alexander Woollcott and Marx Brothers comic Zeppo Marx clowning around on Neshobe Island in the 1930s.

Famous writer, poet and wit Dorothy Parker liked her Neshobe membership, although Davene said that she often spent time “pouting” alone on a marble bench on the island, no doubt a result of her chronic bouts of depression.

Parker’s stone bench, placed between two trees, became her favorite spot for meditation and “pouting;” the bench is still visible on the island today. “Scratch a lover, and find a foe,” was supposedly one of Parker’s notable Neshobe quips, perhaps conjured up while the writer sat on her magical bench?

Until the time of Woollcott’s death in 1943, Neshobe Island had become the secret summer playground of Algonquin Round Table members as well as other rich and famous folks connected to them — from aviatrix Amelia Earhart and actress Ethel Barrymore to first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Mickey Mouse creator Walt Disney.

In 1936, away from the rabid movie magazine press, superstars Lawrence Olivier and Vivien Leigh honeymooned on the island; it was just three years before Leigh appeared on screen as Scarlett O’Hara in the multi award-winning “Gone with the Wind.”

Davene says that most of the stories you hear around Lake Bomoseen are true, except for the one about Hollywood’s zany Marx Brothers having owned the island.

While the island was purchased by Woollcott, his best friend Harpo Marx — just like fellow club members — owned a Neshobe “timeshare.”

Harpo Marx was the only Marx Brothers member of the Neshobe Island Club, she says, although all the brothers visited Lake Bomoseen regularly.

But just like all good things, the golden age of Neshobe Island and the Algonquin Round Table eventually came to an end. By the early 1940s, Hollywood and Broadway stars, famous writers, artists and other VIPs, would no longer make the trip to Lake Bomoseen for summer fun in the sun.