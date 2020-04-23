Vermont artists respond to pandemic

× Expand Photo provided VT-042520-Artists-respond The owners of a Vermont art gallery are bringing art outdoors during the pandemic. A unique 48-feet-long art wall can be seen at the Ellenbogen Gallery located off U.S. Route 7.

MIDDLEBURY | Local artists and art galleries have been hit hard by the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But Vermont artists Michael and Carolina Ellenbogen aren’t letting social distancing get in the way of sharing and selling artwork. And their recent efforts are an inspiration to other gallery owners.

While the Ellebogens operate their Ellenbogen Gallery on Depot Street in downtown Manchester, they are reaching out to artists, art lovers and collectors in Addison and Rutland counties. The couple have created ArtRESPONSE-38 as a means to provide hope during the COVID-19 crisis; they want to share their enthusiasm during hard times.

That’s why the Ellenbogens are inviting local day trippers to get outside, cruise down U.S. Route 7, and enjoy some fresh air and art.

The couple created what they are calling an ArtWall which measures 48 feet in length. Art from around central Vermont is visible from you car window. You can also see more of the local art online.

“Many artists, galleries and all types of art institutions have been trying new ways to connect people with art,” according to the Ellenbogens. “Taking action now creates a window of opportunity for artists, for galleries and for collectors too; it also provides hope. We are ready to launch our response to the economic and health situation in which we find ourselves, .

Every artist represented by the Ellenbogens are reacting to the pandemic. All have made reductions in their for-sale art while the Ellenbogens have reduced their fee.

“We all hope that our response will encourage people still in a position to start building or expanding an art collection, to purchase a work of art now,” the couple said. And the idea, they hope, will inspire other galleries around Vermont.

Artists participating in ArtRESPONSE-38 include Lynn Averill, Christopher Curtis, Dublin Durller-Wilson, Carolina Ellenbogen, Michael D Ellenbogen, Barrack Evans, Michael Gitter, Mary Fran Lloyd, Dona Mara, Dan Mosheim, Rodrigo Nava, Harry A. Rich, John Richey, Julian Sheres, Gregory Smith, Longina Smolinski, James Vogler, Marcia Vogler, Michael Watson, Richard D. Weis and Michael L. Williams.

To view the wall and online art, visit the Ellenbogens’ website at www.ellenbogengallery.art.

For more details, send an email message to ellenbogengallery@gmail.com. You can also call 802-768-8498 to learn more about the ArtWall which is open only until May 4. ■