Vermont, car shows and sociology

× Expand Eagle photo Michelle Beauchamp writes, “I’ve been following the car show culture in and around Quebec and Vermont for several years and have observed varied outcomes. It seems they are not all fair; some shows seem to have the same winners, year-in and year-out, thereby pushing out newcomers to the hobby.”

As a woman who has two indulgences, automobiles and sociology, I’ve decided to write my thesis on the first using the second to objectively observe and formulate my hypothesis.

I’ve been following the car show culture in and around Quebec and Vermont for several years and have observed varied outcomes. It seems they are not all fair; some shows seem to have the same winners, year-in and year-out, thereby pushing out newcomers to the hobby.

At one Vermont show, for example, I saw a man bring three cars to one show in the northern part of the state. He not only won trophies for all three cars, but also won the show’s 50-50 raffle event. The group running the show knew him, calling him up by name. This to me shows blatant dishonesty. I ran this “coincidence” by my statistics professor. The odds of winning that, he said, appeared to be astronomical.

I’ve seen numerous cases of lesser cars taking home trophies while far superior cars leave the shows as losers.

Recently, I was at another show in Bristol, Vt., where there was a new category called “modern muscle” cars, thereby giving the newer cars a fair playing field against the older classics. But, then, they opened the class to all muscle cars from model years 1989 to 2018, thereby taking away this “fair” advantage and allowing the majority of cars to compete together. To this observer, “modern muscle” should be just that, perhaps the model years 2010 to 2018.

I observed an older, distinguished man and woman with a beautiful 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, bright orange, and polished like a diamond. Since this car looked like a prospective winner, I carefully and discreetly observed the day’s events that played out. There were two winners announced in this new class: The first winner was a Camaro which always wins (every year); the second was an older Challenger RT. In the end, Mr. Hellcat was a loser.

I heard a woman next to Mr. Hellcat say, “Did you pick up your trophy?” The gentleman said in a calm and dignified manner, “No, this is a tough show to win.” She replied, “But you’re the only Hellcat in the whole show, how can you lose?” What can be more modern and muscular than the fastest mass-produced muscle car of 2016? Yet it lost to an ordinary Challenger, an ordinary Challenger.

My heart went out to this couple, but he just smiled and accepted it; he drove away as if he knew he would never win, no matter kind of car he had entered at the show. However, before he left I did get a chance to ask him, how often he’d been a participant of the Bristol show. He said six years with three different cars (two he built, this one he bought). I asked, “How many times have you won?” “Never,” he replied, “this is a tough show.” I watched as he drove away, his head held high and proud, knowing he had the best car in the show.

This begs the question: What’s going on here? From a sociological stand point, I’d have to say the participants voting and officiating are exercising what New Englanders are known for (and very good at): passive aggressiveness. If they don’t like you, you’re not going to get what you want (or justly deserve). Period. I hate to admit it, but they can be mean-spirited, stubborn and spiteful. And the thing is, I have observed, they don’t even know why they don’t like you. Mr. Hellcat seems to have learned and accepted this phenomenon, which our Canadian sociological field has known about for years... A final note to the gentleman in Bristol, Vt.: Don’t ever distinguish this show with your beautiful car, sir; they don’t deserve an automobile of your stature gracing and adding prestige to this sham of a show.

— Michelle Beauchamp attends McGill University in Montreal.