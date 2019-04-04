Vermont Day welcomes students to Boston

× Expand Photo provided High school students at last week’s Vermont Day in Boston.

BOSTON | Students from four Vermont high schools traveled to the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston last week. This marked the fourth time Vermont students have participated in the non-partisan Kennedy Institute’s innovative programming on democracy, civics and the legislative process.

Students took on the role of senator-for-a-day in a full-scale replica of the U.S. Senate chamber.

The immersive experience included researching, introducing and debating legislation to bring down the high cost of prescription drugs and to revitalize rural communities.

Schools and students that are interested in the next “Vermont Day” during the fall semester can contact Katarina Lisaius at Sanders’ Burlington office at 1-800-339-9834.