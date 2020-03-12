Vermont Gas files 2.9 percent rate increase

SOUTH BURLINGTON | Vermont Gas Systems (VGS) filed a rate request for November. The proposal, which needs approval from the Public Utility Commission (PUC), calls for an overall rate increase of 2.9 percent beginning this November.

The adjustment would mean the average residential customer would pay nearly $3 more per month.

VGS’s filing initiates a regulatory process that will take approximately eight months to complete and include review and input from the Department of Public Service, public comment, testimony from the company and energy experts and public hearings before the PUC ultimately rules on the matter. ■