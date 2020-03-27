Vermont grocers report on-going shortages

No wipes, hand sanitizers.

MIDDLEBURY | The Vermont Retail and Grocers’ Association (VRGA) has published a list of current shortages as well as product status on store shelves around the region.

Bread: The VRGA reports a worsening situation with bread products even as suppliers moved to full-time production which increased output by 50%; however, demand is exceeding available products at the present time.

Milk: The Vermont supply of milk is good, but trucking and logistics are barriers causing out-of-stocks at some stores.

Eggs: The egg supply is tightening and the cost is jumping. VRGA reports egg supplies are good for now, but could worsen.

Cheese: VRGA reports that it will take up to two weeks to catch up to pre-COVID-19 levels of cheese in area stores.

Paper and bathroom tissue products: Stores continue to receive product in quantities but much greater than what was sold in prior years. Paper towel supplies are starting to improve.

Wipes, hand sanitizer, isopropyl alcohol: No recovery is in sight that will meet current demand. There will be significantly increased demand going forward from March levels.

Meat: Continued struggles to secure core proteins: Chicken, pork and ground beef. The chicken outlook continues to not look good. However, beef outlook is improving.

Last week, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles waived the requirements for five-axle trucks to need a permit to operate 92,000-pound vehicles for food deliveries. 

Federal highway authorities have likewise relaxed restrictions on transports and have cleared the way for expedited food-chain deliveries. 