Vermont grocers report on-going shortages

No Hand Sanitizer empty shelves Shortages continue in Vermont, according to the VRGA. Don't expect to find much in the way of personal wipes and hand sanitizers any time soon.

MIDDLEBURY | The Vermont Retail and Grocers’ Association (VRGA) has published a list of current shortages as well as product status on store shelves around the region.

Bread: The VRGA reports a worsening situation with bread products even as suppliers moved to full-time production which increased output by 50%; however, demand is exceeding available products at the present time.

Milk: The Vermont supply of milk is good, but trucking and logistics are barriers causing out-of-stocks at some stores.

Eggs: The egg supply is tightening and the cost is jumping. VRGA reports egg supplies are good for now, but could worsen.

Cheese: VRGA reports that it will take up to two weeks to catch up to pre-COVID-19 levels of cheese in area stores.

Paper and bathroom tissue products: Stores continue to receive product in quantities but much greater than what was sold in prior years. Paper towel supplies are starting to improve.

Wipes, hand sanitizer, isopropyl alcohol: No recovery is in sight that will meet current demand. There will be significantly increased demand going forward from March levels.

Meat: Continued struggles to secure core proteins: Chicken, pork and ground beef. The chicken outlook continues to not look good. However, beef outlook is improving.

Last week, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles waived the requirements for five-axle trucks to need a permit to operate 92,000-pound vehicles for food deliveries.

Federal highway authorities have likewise relaxed restrictions on transports and have cleared the way for expedited food-chain deliveries. ■