Vermont growing as move-in destination

Vermont has been a ranked No. 1 for movers and is the top move-to state in the northeast. Pictured: The Middlebury U-Haul Center located on Ossie Road in East Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont was in the top 10 states among do-it-yourself movers, finishing seventh overall, up three spots from 2017, according to moving-truck rental company U-Haul.

Vermont over the last few years has been a destination state, with United Van Lines survey ranking Vermont No. 1 for its professional movers. On both lists, Vermont is the top state in the northeast, according to Vermont Business Magazine, United Van Lines, and U-Haul.

But Texas registered as the U-Haul No. 1 Growth State in America for the third consecutive year, according to U-Haul data analyzing U.S. migration trends for 2018.

Florida ranked second for a third year in row. South Carolina inched up one spot to No. 3, while fast-risers Utah and Idaho rounded out the top five states for growth.

Illinois was 50th on the list for the third time in four years, outpacing No. 48 California and No. 49 Michigan for net departures among out-migration states.

U-Haul Growth States are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck sharing transactions that occur annually.

While migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, U-Haul growth data is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents.

Texas arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks were up 5 percent compared to the state’s 2017 numbers, while arrivals accounted for 50.2 percent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Texas to keep it the top state for netting do-it-yourself movers.

The geographical coverage from more than 21,000 U-Haul truck and trailer sharing locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.

U-Haul Growth States for 2018 compared to 2017:

1. Texas (1), 2. Florida (2), 3. South Carolina (4), 4. Utah (21), 5. Idaho (14), 6. Maryland (42), 7. Vermont (10), 8. Tennessee (5), 9. New Hampshire (31), 10. Maine (26), 11. Delaware (18), 12. Missouri (30), 13. Wisconsin (20), 14. Oregon (32), 15. Ohio (34), 16. Colorado (9), 17. West Virginia (15), 18. Nebraska (16), 19. New Mexico (19), 20. Washington, D.C. (28), 21. Connecticut (8), 22. Arkansas (3), 23. Arizona (43), 24. North Carolina (7), 25. Nevada (33), 26. Indiana (17), 27. South Dakota (27), 28. Virginia (13), 29. Washington (6), 30. Mississippi (23), 31. Alaska (36), 32. Kansas (38), 33. Wyoming (22), 34. Montana (25), 35. Georgia (41), 36. North Dakota (37), 37. Minnesota (35), 38. Rhode Island (39), 39. New York (44), 40. Oklahoma (24), 41. Iowa (12), 42. Alabama (11), 43. New Jersey (45), 44. Pennsylvania (48), 45. Kentucky (29), 46. Massachusetts (46), 47. Louisiana (40), 48. California (50), 49. Michigan (47) and 50. Illinois (49).