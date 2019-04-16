Vermont has nation’s 4th highest tax burden

× Expand Photo provided by Vermont Department of Taxes Kaj Samsom: “This year the governor introduced the repeal of the Vermont Land Gains Tax and an increase in the Estate Tax exemption...” Pictured: Samson speaking with professional tax preparers last year.

MIDDLEBURY | A new online report shows that Vermonters have a lot of reasons to sing the blues: they have one of the United States’ highest state tax loads to bear.

The new report by WalletHub shows that Vermont has the fourth highest overall tax burden in the nation along with the second highest property tax burden compared among the 50 states.

WalletHub, an online personal finance website, released its 2019 tax burden by state report earlier this month which doesn’t show Vermont in a very good light, tax wise, when compared to neighboring states and the rest of the Union. Only New York, Hawaii and Maine come up as bigger overall tax-burden offenders compared to Vermont.

According to WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez, who helped prepare the new report, “Vermont has the fourth highest overall tax burden, at 10.77 percent. Property taxes make up almost half of this percentage. At 5.12 percent, Vermont has the second highest property tax burden in the country. Sales taxes take up close to a third of the tax burden, while income taxes represent 2.31 percent of each resident’s personal income.”

According to WalletHub’s Gonzalez, a simple ratio known as the “tax burden” is easier for the public to understand compared to tax rates.

Data used by WalletHub to create the ranking were collected from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, of Washington D.C..

According to the online report, with rankings showing “1” as the highest and “25” as the 50-state average, Vermont scored fourth in overall tax burden, second in property tax burden and 26th in the individual income and sales and excise tax burdens.

Vermont Commissioner of Taxes Kaj Samsom was aware of the WalletHub report; he didn’t take exception to its stark findings.

According to Samsom’s reckoning, the Republican Scott administration is working hard with the majority Democratic legislature in Montpelier to reverse the state’s dismal tax-burden ranking.

“This year the governor introduced the repeal of the Vermont Land Gains Tax and an increase in the Estate Tax exemption, both proposals are aimed at lowering the overall tax burden and removing taxes that seem counterproductive to affordability and economic growth,” Samsom said.

According to Dr. Andrew Felo, associate professor of accounting at Nova Southeastern University in Florida, how a state measures up in the “tax burden” category is an indicator of a state’s economic and labor vitality. Felo reported that states with a broad-based tax system are better at weathering economic storms compared to those, like Vermont, with a narrow-based system.

“A broad-based system is one where the total tax liability is spread over a larger number of taxpayers while a narrow-based system is one where the total tax liability is spread over fewer taxpayers,” he noted. “New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently illustrated this issue when he complained about high-earning residents leaving New York because of higher taxes.