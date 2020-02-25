Vermont House overrides Governor’s veto of minimum wage bill

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Vermont Dept. of Labor VT Overide of veto The Vermont State House overrode Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of S23 100-49 on Feb. 25, raising the minimum wage to $12.55 by Jan. 1, 2022.

MIDDLEBURY | Democrats and Progressives in the Vermont State Legislature got the final say on the state’s minimum wage controversy. Today, the majority of Democrat-Progressive lawmakers overrode Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s recent veto of S23 or Senate Bill 23.

As a result of the override, Vermont’s minimum wage will now increase to $12.55 on Jan. 1, 2022.

As first reported by an Eagle associate, Guy Page of the Vermont Daily Chronicle this morning, the House vote was 100-49.

The Senate voted in the majority earlier to override Scott’s contested veto.

“You can’t pull yourself up by your bootstraps if you can’t afford the boot,” Rep. Tom Stevens (D-Waterbury) said as he voted to override Scott.

But not all Democrats were in lock step with Stevens.

Rep. Cynthia Browning (D-Arlington) expressed her opposition to S23 from the start.

“If the cost of something goes up, people will use less of it. Many businesses will….cut payroll,” she said on the House floor today. “(This is) too much, too soon.”

S23 isn’t the first time Scott has faced opposition from the legislature in the current session.

The two parties also locked horns over H107, the House’s Paid Family Leave Bill. Governor Scott also vetoed that bill.

A short time later, Democrats and Progressives attempted to override Scott’s H107 veto. But that effort died on the House floor on Feb. 3. No matter, today’s override of S23 succeeded while the H107 effort did not.

The next potential clash between Scott and the Legislature is likely to be S54, the so-called commercial cannabis bill.

“It moved closer towards a vote on the House floor, following a narrow 6-5 vote of approval by the House Appropriations Committee Monday,” according to Page. “The bill would levy a six percent sales tax and a 14 percent excise tax; 30% of the excise tax would go to substance-abuse prevention, Appropriations decided. It also reduced the number of full-time cannabis control board members from five to three.” ■