Billado call for Sanders’ health, tax records

Bernie Sanders: No praise from Florida Democrats and Vermont Republicans.

MIDDLEBURY | Last week, Vermont Republican Party Chair Deb Billado called on Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) to release his health and tax records.

“Americans deserve to know the well-being of their leaders,” Billado said in a public statement calling for Sanders to be transparent.

“At 78 years of age, Bernie Sanders would be the oldest president to be elected in the history of the United States,”she added. “Yet, despite his past promises, Sanders refuses to release his comprehensive medical records. This is especially troubling considering the candidate’s heart attack within the last year.”

Sanders, at 78, is the oldest of the 2020 presidential candidates including President Trump (age 73).

Billado said Sanders should also release his tax records.

“...Sanders should also release his full 2019 tax returns (as soon as they are finalized)... It is notable that Sanders’ previous attacks on ‘millionaires’ have been replaced by his emphasis on ‘billionaires’, perhaps due to the immense wealth he has successfully accumulated in the capitalist economy he is all-too eager to disparage. Few Americans are fortunate to have three homes, including two just miles from one another (one in Burlington and one in Grand Isle).”

Billado also called on Vermont Democrats to join their counterparts in Florida in condemning Sanders’ praise of Cuba’s late Communist dictator Fidel Castro.

“Fidel Castro was a notorious authoritarian politician, infamous for his human rights violations, repression of basic freedoms, and the unimaginable economic hardship he caused Cubans,” Billado noted. ■