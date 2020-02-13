Vermont: Mixed grades for retired vets

× Expand Stock photo AdobeStock_158245442

NEW YORK, N.Y. | With May being Military Appreciation Month and significant military pension changes having taken effect last year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees as well as accompanying videos to go along with its Memorial Day Facts infographic.

To help American troops plan their years after service, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans.

The data set for Vermont ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.

Military retirement in Vermont (1=best; 25=average) :

25th – Veterans per capita

36th – Number of VA health facilities per number of veterans

43rd – Percentage of homeless veterans

40th – Housing affordability

34th – Percentage of veteran-owned businesses

29th – Number of VA Benefits-Administration facilities per number of veterans

For the full online report, see: wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-military-retirees/3915/. ■