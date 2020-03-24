Vermont National Guard supporting state COVID-19 response

× Expand Photo provided Vermont-Guard - COVID-19 The National Guard Quick Reaction Force is supporting the Vermont Medical Surge Task Force in the establishment of so-called medical surge facilities at UVM's Gutterson Fieldhouse, the Barre Municipal Auditorium and at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center. Pictured: Vermont Air National - U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jason Calhoun (far left), U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Katie Jacques (center), and Master Sgt. Luke Leclair (center right).

MONTPELIER | Vermont soldiers and airmen are now on state active duty (SAD) to support the state's response to COVID-19.

The National Guard Quick Reaction Force is supporting the state Medical Surge Task Force in the establishment of so-called medical surge facilities at UVM's Gutterson Fieldhouse, the Barre Municipal Auditorium and at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center over the coming days. These surge facilities are established in the event more beds are needed than our current facilities can accommodate.

Soldiers from the Vermont National Guard Quick Reaction Force (NGRF) reported for State Active Duty yesterday. The NGRF is part of the Vermont Army National Guard’s Garrison Support Command.

Approximately 16 more soldiers from Company C Medical, 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reported March 24.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen are trained and ready to go,” said Brig. Gen. David Manfredi, Director of the Joint Staff, Vermont National Guard. “These Soldiers will work in support of the Vermont Medical Surge Task Force to assist in establishing additional bed capacity for our facilities,” said Manfredi. “We will also be providing medical personnel to assist the University of Vermont Medical Center in screening patients. These efforts support the Department of Health to increase medical capacity.”

The medical surge sites will be used for low acuity patients from hospital facility safely. These locations were selected because they serve areas with the highest current COVID patient load and/or bed requirements, and more sites will be added as needed.

On March 13, Gov. Phil Scott (R) declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard in preparation for state active duty.

The Vermont National Guard is working side-by-side with Vermont Emergency Management, the Vermont Department of Health, Scott’s office, and all emergency response personnel to support a whole-of-government approach. Vermont National Guard missions are in direct support of the governor, the Vermont Department of Health and the Department of Emergency Management in combating COVID-19.