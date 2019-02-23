Vermont: Nukes still help meet state’s CO2 goals

× Expand Guy Page

The Democrats’ Green New Deal’s dismissal of nuclear power dooms it to failure as a realistic plan to reduce carbon emissions, according to some climate change experts.

“The Green New Deal proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D)... excludes nuclear energy from the proposed mix. If it were ever actually attempted nationally, it would increase greenhouse gas emissions — just as a similar effort did in Vermont,” Michael Shellenberger wrote Feb. 7 for Forbes.

Shellenberger is president of Environmental Progress, climate-change activists supporting low-carbon nuclear power.

Shellenberger notes that Vermont emissions have risen 16.3 percent since 2005, twice the national average, despite strenuous efforts at energy efficiency and solar subsidies.

While emissions have decreased nationally, they’re up in Vermont, according to multiple reports.

Shellenberger says Vermont emissions increased in part because utilities couldn’t find enough zero-carbon replacement electricity to replace losses from Vermont Yankee. The Vernon nuclear power plant was denied a power contract by the Vermont Senate in 2011. It closed in 2014.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) would deny new licenses to nuclear power plants, Shellenberger said. Likewise, Ocasio-Cortez said “the plan is to transition off nuclear.”

Despite opposition by Green New Dealers, efforts to keep the Seabrook (New Hampshire) and Millstone (Connecticut) nuclear power plants open are underway.

Even without Vermont Yankee, nuclear power still makes 13 percent of Vermont’s electricity and helps Vermont reach its non-carbon energy goals, according to the 2019 Vermont Department of Public Service (PSD) annual report released Jan. 15.