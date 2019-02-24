Vermont ranked in national dental care study

× Expand File photo

MIDDLEBURY | In a national dental health care survey released Jan. 31, Vermont was ranked 22 of 50 states in its overall dental care performance and with a slightly above-average overall rank.

The state was ranked third in dental habits but was ranked only 35 of 50 in overall oral health.

The dental report was conducted by WalletHub, a personal finance website and a frequent surveyor of topics related to health, education, travel and finance.

“Many people dislike visiting their dentist, especially if they haven’t kept up with their brushing and flossing,” said Diana Polk, of WalletHub. “Some even have dental anxiety and phobia. But there are other people who wish they could go yet can’t afford it.”

According to U.S. data, 36 percent have gone over a year without seeing a dentist.

The costs of frequent dental checks are worth it though. A checkup costs $90-$137 on average while a filling can go for $230-$313 and a crown typically sets you back over $1,200.

“Prevention is cheaper than treatment,” Polk said.

In order to determine which places have the healthiest teeth and gums in the U.S., Polk said WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key indicators of dental wellness.

“Our data set ranges from share of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year to dental treatment costs to share of adults with low life satisfaction due to oral condition. Read online for our findings, additional insight from dental experts and a full description of our methodology,” Polk said.

To read the report online visit wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-worst-dental-health/31498/#main-findings.