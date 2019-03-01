Vermont: Sin taxes, but not much sin

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont has so-called sin taxes on products such as liquor and tobacco. And while it doesn’t have a gambling tax per se, the Green Mountain State collects a “sin tax” with its own brand of sanctioned gambling, the Vermont Lottery. But lookout if you win the lottery: Lottery winnings over $5,000 are subject to Federal Income Tax Withholding of up to 25 percent and Vermont State Income Tax Withholding of at least six percent.

Of course every state is known for its own quirky virtues and vices, however, Vermont showed itself to be on the right path, at least as the nation’s least sinful state, accroding to a new WalletHub online report.

“To determine where the U.S. has the most moral growing to do, we compared the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness,” said Diana Polk, WalletHub’s communications manager.

Polk sent the Eagle a copy of the WalletHub report, released Feb. 20, titled “2019’s Most Sinful States.”

Here are some of the highlights from the online report:

Sinfulness of Vermont (1=most sinful; 25=average)

24th – Anger and hatred

49th – Jealousy

25th – Excesses and other vices

50th – Lust

44th – Vanity

45th – Laziness

While Vermont ranked last as being the least among the sinful state in the union, WalletHub found the following states to be in the top 10 most sinful:

1. Nevada 2. Florida 3. California 4. Texas 5. Tennessee 6. Louisiana 7. Georgia 8. Illinois 9. Michigan and 10. Arizona.

The idea of the seven deadly sins can be traced to the earliest Christian teachings.

According to author Shawn Tucker, “behaviours or habits are classified under this category if they directly give birth to other immoralities. According to the standard list, they are pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth, which are also contrary to the seven virtues. These sins are often thought to be abuses or excessive versions of one’s natural faculties or passions (for example, gluttony abuses one’s desire to eat).”

To read the full report, see online: wallethub.com/edu/most-sinful-states/46852.