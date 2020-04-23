Vermont: Slow in paying the unemployed

MIDDLEBURY | Last Friday, Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Labor detailed efforts to clear tens of thousands of claim issues that are holding up Unemployment Insurance benefits to Vermonters.

As of last Thursday, the state had identified over 34,000 unemployment insurance claims, which combined, had over 50,000 stop-payment issues associated with them. The Department of Labor and the Agency of Digital Services were able to identify multiple approaches to clearing as many issues as possible so that payments could be processed. By Saturday afternoon, these efforts had resulted in an additional 20,000 claimants having their claims processed.

But as of Sunday, nearly 32,000 claim issues had been cleared, allowing claimants to proceed with filing a weekly claim and start collecting benefits.

For the remaining eligible claimants (8,384 people) that did not have issues cleared, Scott asked the Treasury to issue payments to them in the amount of $1,200. These checks were processed over the weekend and were mailed out to claimants on April 20.

Checks provided to claimants include two-weeks of federal benefits ($600 per week), which a claimant would have received starting the week of March 29. The Scott administration had been blaming the delay on the federal government.

Claimants should be aware that checks likely do not provide the full amount owed but serve as an initial installment. Claimants will receive the full benefit over the coming weeks as part of the regular processing of claims by the Department. ■