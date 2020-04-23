Vermont tourism hit hard by ‘Stay at Home’ effects

× Expand Image provided VT-042520-Tourism-hit-hard-postcard

MIDDLEBURY | A new study of state-by-state tourism trends indicates that Vermont is in the top five overall most negatively affected states in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online study by the financial website WalletHub was released last week; it indicates that Vermont’s share of GDP generated travel and tourism industry has already taken a hit.

Travel and tourism workers appear to be the most negatively affected, according to the study.

To make matters worse, many Vermonters report not receiving unemployment checks owed them even weeks after having applied for their compensation.

VT-042520-Tourism-hit-hard Jeff Zagorsky: “Our data set ranges from share of businesses in travel and tourism-related industries to travel spending per travel employee and presence of stay-at-home orders.” Pictured: The Middlebury Inn in downtown Middlebury.

According to Tim McQuiston reporting in Vermont Business Magazine last week, “The bad news is that the economic impact on individual Vermonters continues, as the backlog of unemployment insurance cases continues to leave thousands of claims unpaid. The state has assured those still waiting for checks that they will not lose any money as they work fix the process.”

Meanwhile, the WalletHub report shows exactly where Vermont’s travel and tourism has been hit, with “1” being most affected, and “25” being average:

Fifth – Share of employment in travel and Tourism-Related Industries

Sixth – Share of businesses in travel and tourism-related industries

Seventh – Travel & Tourism Consumer Spending per Capita

Ninth – Share of travel and tourism industry Generated GDP

Eleventh – Share of Consumer Expenditures on Travel

Twentieth – Travel Spending Per Travel Employee.

“To identify the states (such as Vermont) where tourism is most affected by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 10 key metrics,” according to WalletHub spokesperson Diana Polk in Washington, D.C.

“Our data set ranges from share of businesses in travel and tourism-related industries to travel spending per travel employee and presence of stay-at-home orders,” Polk noted.

Jay Zagorsky, an adjunct professor at Boston University, has looked at the New England states as well as other states.

”People want to travel as long as they think it is safe,” Zagorsky, among the WalletHub panel of experts, said. “The best measures for both officials and the industry to take is to come up with plans that will reassure the public that leaving their homes to stay in hotels, resorts and bed-and-breakfasts is safe and they will not get sick.”

Zagorsky indicates recovery will be slow due more to government policy rather than tourists’ desires to travel.

“Many countries view COVID-19 as being ‘imported’ to their country by travelers from abroad,” he added. “Once infections stop appearing in a country, governments will not want new cases being ‘imported’ and starting the cycle again. This will result in international travel restrictions staying on longer than shelter-in-place directives.”

Finally, caution is recommended for traveling to and from Vermont.

“...Stay away from traditional tourism while this pandemic lasts, even if the cheap prices are enticing,” said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst. “Following proper social distancing protocols will ensure that the economy gets back on track as soon as possible. Americans who are financially well-off might want to consider making a donation to their favorite museum, park or historical site in lieu of visiting in order to help those places survive the crisis.”

To view the full WalletHub report and Vermont’s rank, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-hit-hardest-by-covid-impact-on-tourism/72974/. ■