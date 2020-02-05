Vermonters defend local gun rights

× Expand Public domain photo by Ratha Grimes backlash-against-montpelier-shooting-range Eric Davis: “Towns passing their own resolutions to protect the right to keep and bear arms will send a strong message to the gun grabbers in Montpelier that Vermonters are tired of being pushed around.”

PITTSFORD | You wouldn’t think an amendment to the U.S. Constitution would require special, local protection, but in today’s twitchy anti-gun environment, illegal immigrants seem to evoke more empathy by some citizens than legal gun owners.

In the case of several Vermont communities, gun owning citizens are leading the way in spurring the adoption of designations for their towns as Second Amendment “sanctuary” towns.

The towns of Holland and Pittsford are among the first towns to adopt Second Amendment “sanctuary” protections this year.

Clarendon and Derby are likely to declare “sanctuary” status shortly.

The new movement represents a growing backlash by some voters against recent anti-gun efforts (such as a 72-hour waiting period and bump stock ban, among others) promoted by Republican Gov. Phil Scott and the state’s mostly Democrat/Progressive legislature.

What exactly is a Second Amendment sanctuary?

The practice, which takes it lead from the illegal alien “sanctuary cities” movement, began in Effingham County, Illinois, in 2018; it prohibits local elected and unelected officials from “enforcing certain state gun control laws.”

According to Eric Davis, the new president of Gun Owners of Vermont, “...We need people to take the lead in their respective towns to get the measure passed by their select boards to become official. Towns passing their own resolutions to protect the right to keep and bear arms will send a strong message to the gun grabbers in Montpelier that Vermonters are tired of being pushed around... Let’s stop playing defense and take the fight to them. “

Founded in 1997, Gun Owners of Vermont describes itself as a non-partisan pro-gun organization. It states that it is committed to a “no-compromise position” on gun rights. ■