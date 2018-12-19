Vermonters display the spirit of giving

× Expand Photo provided by John Graham Shelter The passage of Vermont’s Act 11 may have helped make 2018 an improved year for local charities. Pictured: The generous, giving staff of the John Graham Shelter in Vergennes.

VERGENNES | When it comes to helping their neighbors, Americans are generous. We are ranked fourth worldwide in the 2018 World Giving Index, and every December, as news outlets cover stories about homelessness and the needy in the community, the year’s farewell month sees nearly a third of all the annual giving in the United States.

To add to the holiday season’s reflection on giving, each year the personal-finance website WalletHub releases a report on the most charitable states.

WalletHub posts its report online and includes videos to explain the report’s results. The website also offers visitors a “charity calculator” that enables would-be givers-of-cheer an opportunity to determine the value of giving time or money to get the best philanthropic bang for their buck.

The report found that the most charitable state is Minnesota. The least charitable state is Nevada, the state with the most casinos.

How did Vermont stand up in the WalletHub report on charity? Not too badly. The Green Mountain State has the most charities per capita of any state and ranks No. 18 in volunteerism. In terms of giving, Vermont is average, ranking 27th out of 50 states.

Vermont’s overall performance was mixed. However, the report indicates that Vermonters would rather roll up their sleeves than sit down and write a check as the best way to help local charities. Yet, hard donations in the forms of food and clothing also are part of the Vermont way of generosity.

The passage in July of Vermont’s Act 11, which changed the state tax code to benefit all Vermont taxpayers making charitable contributions, may have helped make 2018 an improved year for local charities.

In Vergennes, the John Graham Housing and Services center provides food, shelter and necessaries for those in need living in Addison County.

“John Graham Housing and Services just completed our fifth annual Sleepout to Raise Awareness about Homelessness on Dec. 1,” said Peter Kellerman, co-director, of the center in downtown Vergennes. “It’s our most successful fundraiser to date and has left us humbled and deeply grateful.”

Kellerman said that he was pleasantly surprised by this year’s “wonderful outpouring of support on behalf of those we serve.” He believes the Sleepout event’s success shows an increased awareness of the struggles facing those who suffer homelessness.

“We are proud to be a member of an excellent network of community partners, dedicated to embracing the needs of both the homeless and all who struggle to sustain themselves and their families,” Kellerman said.

“Locally, the city of Vergennes has been consistently kind and generous to the John Graham Shelter, as we complete our 38th year of service. We cannot thank everyone enough for their ongoing support to the shelter, the United Way of Addison County, and all our respected colleagues throughout the county. We welcome the inspiration which flows from kindness.”

The United Way in Addison County charity also reports more volunteerism as well as giving by local residents.

“We do see an increase in giving and volunteerism during the holidays,” United Way of Addison County Executive Director Helena Van Voorst said. “I am inspired by our community’s care for one another all-year round, but especially as we enter the holiday season.”

She added: “We also see an increase in giving as this year-end approaches. We have been reminding our donors that, despite changes in federal tax laws, Vermont taxpayers can receive a 5 percent of the first $20,000 in eligible charitable contributions made during the tax year thanks to Act 11, which was enacted in July.”

In Rutland, Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, seemed happy for the season.

“We’ve experienced an uptick in volunteerism, giving and fundraising in Rutland and Bennington counties,” Donahue said. “We’ve seen three record-setting charitable events so far this season: Wheels for Warmth, Stuff-A-Bus and the Warming Others coat drive.” Donahue said he isn’t sure why volunteerism and giving are better this year than in past years.

“I am not sure if [the rise] is due to the better economy or by the fact that we’ve made a greater effort to reach out in the community where we can help the most,” he said.

An extended version of this story by the writer first appeared on True North Reports.