Vets turn to VA for dental help

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Vermont VFW’s Donald Dockter: “Unfortunately with the declining members of Congress who have actually worn the uniform of the United States Armed Services, we are continually battling to maintain what benefits that we do have.” Pictured: Vermont veterans at a recent Middlebury Memorial Day Parade.

RUTLAND | When Cold War-era U.S. Navy veteran Donald McColgan, a resident of Rutland County, turned to the Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Junction for help with an extreme dental problem, he learned that in-house veteran dental care is non-existent compared to Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities in other states.

McColgan, a former naval aviation crew member, has a painful nerve disorder possibly linked to several flight-related missions.

“I’m a 100-percent disabled veteran. I am trying to get dental care help from the White River Junction VA,” McColgan said. “I guess it’s no surprise that the department there is dysfunctional. They don’t call you back and even the service providers say that... I’ve been working on this for the second year, to get proper treatment; it’s weird isn’t it? The VA is a cesspool of dysfunction from my perspective.”

What makes the VA facility in White River Junction frustrating to McColgan is that the hospital, unlike most other VA hospitals in other states, farms out treatment plans to community dentists.

“We actually don’t have dental care here on site,” Katherine Tang, public affairs officer at the VA in White River Junction, told True North. “We refer all of this (dental work) out to the community.”

Tang said she doesn’t know why McColgan isn’t getting call backs from the VA in Vermont, but she noted that she would look into his specific case. She stressed that the White River Junction staff work hard to call back every veteran contacting the hospital.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars state adjutant in Vermont is Don Dockter, a former Vietnam-era U.S. Navy dental-equipment repair specialist. Dockter prefaced his comments by stressing that his own opinions do not reflect the opinions of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.

“Any veteran with a VA problem should contact Pat Leahy, Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch; they will get right back — and yes, it does suck. We as veterans, from the neck up, we can’t get nothing,” Dockter said.

Dockter is a 20-year retired Navy veteran who has to pay for his own dental insurance and struggles to “get anything done.”

“(Mr. McColgan) is not alone... Back in the 1990s WRJ had a full dental office but they were using it to treat the teeth of state prisoners — that ticked me off. When it comes to dental, veterans are not covered. The prisoners got more immediate treatment. It’s a sad situation but that’s the way it is.

“Concerning Mr. McColgan’s issue, our VA Hospital in White River junction is not at fault. This is a countrywide mandate. We are very fortunate to have one of the top-rated VA hospitals serving our area in the United States in White River Junction.”

Dockter would like to see more U.S. elected representatives gain a better appreciation for the needs of men and women who have served the nation after they return home.

“Unfortunately, with the declining members of Congress who have actually worn the uniform of the United States Armed Services, we are continually battling to maintain what benefits that we do have and encourage them to recognize new issues that continually pop up as our men and women in uniform are sent into conflicts by them,” Dockter said.

“They do listen to us as we have approximately 1.7 million members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.”