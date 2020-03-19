Virus scare aside, Addison among healthiest counties

× Expand Photo provided VT-032120-Addison-County-healthy Smart Asset’s Alyssa Annunziato: “We created a health behaviors index for each Vermont county. This reflects the counties with the healthiest behaviors, as measured by three data points... .”

MIDDLEBURY | A new Smart Asset study found Addison County to be among the healthiest counties in Vermont.

To find Vermont’s healthiest places, the online financial technology company said it considered three factors: length of life, health behaviors and healthcare access.

“The first factor we considered was the premature death rate in a county, specifically the years of potential life lost before age 75 per 100,000 residents. This number shows the rate at which people die before the age of 75. Places with the lowest rates of premature death generated the highest length of life index values,” according to Smart Asset spokesperson Alyssa Annunziato.

“We created a health behaviors index for each county. This reflects the counties with the healthiest behaviors, as measured by three data points: the percentage of adults that are current smokers, the percentage of adults that are obese and the percentage of adults that report binge or heavy drinking. We indexed each of these data points on a scale of 0 to 100, took a weighted average, then indexed the final number to generate the health behaviors index,” she added.

Next, Smart Asset considered access to healthcare as a secondary measure of how healthy each county is.

Finally, Annunziato noted that the website used a “weighted average” of the three indices above to yield an overall healthiest place score for Addison County.

“We used a 50% weighting for length of life, a 30% weighting for health behaviors and a 20% weighting for healthcare access. We indexed the final number so higher values reflect the healthiest places,” according to Annunziato.

Addison County ranked in second place following first-place Chittenden County:

YPLL Rate*: 3,725

Adult smokers: 13.3%

Adult obesity: 24.2%

Excessive drinking: 20.7%

PCP Rate**: 108

Uninsured rate: 4.6%

Healthiest places: 90.48

*Years of Potential Life Lost before the age of 75 per 100,000 residents.

**Primary Care Physicians per 100,000 residents. ■