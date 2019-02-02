Voters asked to extend sports center note

× Expand Photo by Middlebury Memorial Sports Center Middlebury Selectboard members decided to support a request made by Friends of Middlebury Hockey to ask taxpayers to pay for $100,000 in improvements at the Memorial Sports Center.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury Selectboard members decided Jan. 15 to support a request made by Friends of Middlebury Hockey (FOMH) to ask taxpayers to pay for improvements at the Memorial Sports Center.

Board members met with Michael McAuliffe, Devlin McLaughlin and Bill Ford of FOMH to discuss including a question about the issue on the March 4 Vermont Town Meeting warning.

FOMH want to ask voters to approve adding $100,000 to the town’s existing tab with National Bank of Middlebury (NBM) to move ahead and complete improvements on the second floor of the sports center.

The current term of the NBM note would then be extended five years to pay for additional improvement costs.

“FOMH, which makes the monthly payments on the existing loan from 2007, has fallen short of its $350,000 capital campaign fundraising target and is seeking the additional funds to complete the fit-out of the second floor of the facility, which would include an elevator, public restrooms, concessions, a heated viewing area, a meeting room and an office for the rink manager,” according to Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay in a selectboard meeting report.