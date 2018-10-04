VSAC comes to Addison County

Vermont Student Assistance Corp.

MIDDLEBURY | Parents of college-bound students can learn all the ins and outs of college financing at three, free Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC) workshops to be held at Addison County high schools.

The workshops will bet his month to help families fill out important financial aid forms.

“The informal workshops will show you how to fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), and the Vermont State Grant application. The FAFSA is the basis for determining eligibility for federal Pell grants, the Vermont State Grant, financial aid from the school that the student attends, and for student loans,” according to VSAC’s Sabina Haskell.

Students and parents can ask questions and learn about the complex college financial aid process, including how to apply for scholarships.

Internet access will be available and space is limited at these Addison County workshops.

The following information is needed to complete the FAFSA and is needed for both students and parents: Social Security numbers, FSA IDs to sign FAFSA electronically, the names of the colleges that the student is applying to, 2017 federal tax returns, including schedules, W-2s and K-1 form if applicable, current checking and savings account balances, home value and debt (if applicable), alien registration card (if not a U.S. citizen)

Dates and locations for the workshops are listed below and also are available online at http://www.vsac.org/events/list.

Mt Abraham Union High School: Thursday, Oct. 11, Financial Aid Forms, 6:30 p.m., Room 2049 (space is limited, please call Guidance to reserve your spot)

Vergennes Union High School: Tuesday, Oct. 16, Financial Aid Forms, 6:30 p.m., Computer Lab (space is limited, please call Guidance to reserve your spot)

Middlebury Union High School: Monday, Oct. 29, Financial Aid Forms, 6:30 p.m., Library (space is limited, please call Guidance to reserve your spot).

Information on VSAC’s college planning resources can be found online at www.vsac.org.