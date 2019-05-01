VSP make arrests in West Rutland shooting

WEST RUTLAND | The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred April 26, at 938 Pleasant St., in West Rutland. No one was injured.

Preliminary investigation indicates that an altercation took place at about 7:11 p.m. involving a resident of the Pleasant Street address and several visitors to the home. When leaving the residence, one of the visitors fired a handgun in the direction of the resident.

Police received a description of a vehicle leaving the scene, and members of the Rutland City Police Department located the vehicle a short time later. The Vermont State Police and the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department also responded. Four individuals have been detained for questioning. At the time of this release, no one has been arrested or cited. The names of those involved are being withheld while the investigation is in its early stages. The case is active and ongoing. Investigators believe there is no danger to the public.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., in connection with the ongoing investigation, the Vermont State Police arrested and lodged Christopher Hale of West Rutland,. Hale was arrested for violation of conditions of release. Hale is scheduled to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division in Rutland, on April 29.

On April 28, members of the Vermont State Police made contact with Joshua Stone, 28, and Kelaura Lynch, 19, both of Rutland, and issued them citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division in Rutland. Stone is being charged with aggravated assault and accessory aiding commission of felony and Lynch is being charged with accessory after the fact. These arrests are in connection with the April 26 shooting.

The Vermont State Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101. People also may submit tips anonymously online.