Vt. Minimum Wage Bill approved

MONTPELIER | Last month, the Vermont House approved S.23, the Minimum Wage bill, on a vote of 93-54. The current minimum wage in Vermont is $10.96 per hour. Under the new proposal, this would increase to $11.75 on Jan. 1, 2021, and then to $12.55 a year later.

“The proposal is a compromise that reflects the legislature’s commitment to supporting families and communities throughout the state by giving our lowest wage earners a much-needed raise,” according to House General Housing and Military Affairs Committee Chair, Rep. Tom Stevens (D-Waterbury).

“Increasing the minimum wage not only strengthens our families and our workforce, it empowers the greater economy to evolve to serve the needs of present and future Vermonters,” he said.

“We all know that the simplest and most direct way to help low income Vermonters is to raise their income, and our job is provided a floor for that income. We know it is not yet a livable wage, but when we have an opportunity to put more money in Vermonter’s pocket, we have a responsibility to do so.” ■