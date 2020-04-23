Vt. State College closings: draconian steps

MIDDLEBURY | Gov. Phil Scott last week issued the following statement over the plans to shut down several Vermont State College campuses permanently.

The VSC Chancellor’s plan, made public last Friday represents a whole system transformation focused on eliminating program duplication, reducing overhead and investing in programs that are high demand, economically viable, and provide valuable career opportunities for Vermont students. It includes the consolidation of the two residential career-focused liberal arts campuses of Northern Vermont University to Castleton University, along with refocusing Vermont Technical College’s programs at its Williston campus and closing the Randolph Center campus

“Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, Vermont State College trustees faced a difficult and unsustainable financial reality: A declining enrollment and systemwide overhead costs rising much faster than tuition and taxpayers can afford,” Scott said. “The board has been signaling for years that the system is not financially sustainable. We’ve seen many private colleges across the country close for similar reasons. Now, accelerated by the economic impacts of the pandemic, we must have some difficult discussions about how to save the state college system.

Scott said problems also face the state’s preK-12 education system as well, but the state college system can’t rely on property taxes to cover its continuously rising costs.

“From my perspective there are three fundamental paths to choose from,” Scott added. “Adopt the current plan: Ask already overburdened taxpayers to pour tens of millions more into the current system, knowing it is unsustainable; or Seize this opportunity to save the state college system and use it to strengthen our entire education system, from cradle to career.”

Scott said he doesn’t support adopting the current plan as proposed or asking taxpayers to bailout a system that is no longer financially viable.

“There is a far better, more positive path forward – including for the communities that rely on state college campuses to sustain their local economies – if we are creative and committed to the hard work ahead,” he said. “For this reason, I’m calling on the legislature to begin work immediately on a statewide plan to rethink, reform and strengthen the education system in ways that are fair and equitable to every student, every community and every taxpayer... This is a significant challenge, and an opportunity with enormous potential for the future of our state and all 251 of its communities.” ■