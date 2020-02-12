VTrans helps with safer roads this winter

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio VT-020820-winter-roads-by-Lou Road salt is no friend to automobile owners and environmentalists, but without it, it’s unlikely our local economy would remain viable. Pictured: An early season snowfall along Route 116 at the Middlebury-Bristol town line.

MIDDLEBURY | If you’ve traveled on Routes 7 and 116 so far this winter, you may have noticed better road conditions when compared to past years.

According to Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn, “this time of year, you’ll see our fleet of 268 plow trucks out in full force, plowing millions of miles of roads and highways and doing our part to keep you moving.”

Winter requires an almost military-like operation in keeping roads clear and safe.

Flynn noted that, “We monitor the forecasts around the clock every day, tracking snow, ice, freezing rain, sleet, and storms that could affect your travel. We measure the air temperatures and roadway surface temperatures. We deploy our plows early, to get out in front of weather events and treat the roads.”

Road salt is no friend to automobile owners and environmentalists, but without it, it’s unlikely our local economy would remain viable.

“We spread granular salt, also known as sodium chloride, in temperatures of 15 degrees or warmer, and magnesium chloride on those especially frigid days,” Flynn said. “Spreading salt efficiently takes time, requiring VTrans trucks to move at 25 mph. But salting the roads prevents snow and ice from bonding to the surface, preventing slippery surfaces that making traveling unsafe. So, try to be patient, slow down, and give the trucks plenty of room.”

Along with corrosive salt, another dreaded thing this time of year is the so-called “wintry mix” consisting of snow, and ice.

“Again, effective plowing takes time, at a speed of 35-40 mph on highways and interstates,” Flynn noted. “A typical plow route takes about two hours to complete, so even if you don’t see a plow truck right now, you’re likely to see one somewhere along your route. Again, please slow down, maintain a steady speed, and give the plow extra space.”

Flynn said that the VTrans team researches new products for snow and ice control and the agency communicates constantly with travelers on its website and social media, television, radio, and newspapers.

“When winter weather hits, please remember to give yourself more time than usual, don’t make dramatic moves, keep a steady speed, use good judgment when passing a plow, and remember that when snow, sleet, or anything else is falling, road conditions will be compromised,” he said. “We can’t do the work of winter highway maintenance and safety without you.”

Here’s a list of essential VTrans winter-travel resources for motorists:

VTrans website, Winter Weather Central: vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/winter

Find a plow: plowtrucks.vtrans.vermont.gov/

Highway webcams: vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/rwis

VT-Alert: vem.vermont.gov/vtalert ■