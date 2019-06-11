VUHS Class of ‘19 names top students

VERGENNES | Bess Gramling, daughter of Phillip and Julie Gramling, has earned the honor of being valedictorian of the class of 2019 at Vergennes Union High School. She will be attending Middlebury College and studying biology along with premedical studies.

Gramling has taken advantage of many opportunities for learning while a student at VUHS. She has challenged herself with advanced placement classes such as AP language and composition and AP biology along with other rigorous college preparatory coursework. Additionally, she successfully completed two dual enrollment (college) classes: Health and Medicine Academy at the University of Vermont and precalculus.

Gramling is an accomplished musician and athlete. She participated in the VUHS Symphonic Band and Concert Choir throughout her time here and earned a seat with the Commodore Jazz Ensemble and the Commodore Singers. She competed with the indoor track and track and field squads, participated in the annual musical productions, is a member in good standing of the National Honor Society and will graduate with honors.

Madeline “Maddy” Smith, daughter of Andy and Teresa Smith, is the salutatorian of the class of 2019. Smith plans to attend the College of Charleston and to study theater.

Conscientiousness and dedication to learning are Smith’s claims to fame at VUHS along with her love of theater and music. Her pursuit of excellence led her to enroll in advanced placement and dual enrollment (college) coursework and she rose to each challenge set before her.

She also elected to concurrently enroll in the Addison Repertory Theater program at the Patricia Hannaford Career Center where she earned the Most Outstanding Student award. Additionally, Smith has been recognized by VUHS faculty for “Most Outstanding Achievement” in Spanish, Concert Choir and Jazz Band. She is a member of the VUHS chapter of the National Honor Society and the PHCC National Technical Honor Society and will graduate with honors.

Along with her academic accolades Smith is active in extracurricular endeavors such as student council, the annual VUHS musical production, dance and voice lessons and Flynn Youth Theater.

The VUHS 2019 student earning the title of third honors is Cedar Winslow, daughter of Michael and Kira Winslow. The distinction of third honors recognizes the student whose cumulative average ranks third in the graduating class and who will deliver the challenge to the class of 2020 speech.

As both a member and president of the VUHS chapter of the National Honor Society, Winslow has consistently earned high honor roll throughout her four years while taking a rigorous curriculum that included both advanced placement and dual enrollment courses.

Because of her academic proclivity, Winslow has been recognized numerous times at our underclass awards night for excellence in a variety of subjects and was also awarded the Clarkson University Achievement Award for overall excellence in her academic endeavors. Winslow is a remarkable athlete, musician, artist and volunteer. This can be seen in her dedication to band, chorus, track, student council, and many other extracurricular activities.

What is most admirable about Winslow is that she has used her passion for art and design to drive her education. After completing the design and illustration program at Patricia Hannaford Career center her junior year, she was also inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. She used the skills she gained from that experience to contribute to a variety of projects at VUHS and even designed an online marketplace for her artistic creations. Next year, she will continue her education at Ithaca College, where she will be studying integrated marketing communications.

VUHS graduation will be held on Friday, June 14, at 6 p.m.