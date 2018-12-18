VUHS honors Peter Quinn

× Expand Photo courtesy of OVUHS

VERGENNES | The Vergennes Union High School (VUHS) community, as well as Commodore basketball fans, came out last Thursday to honor the memory of basketball coach and counselor Peter Quinn. Quinn died at the age of 69 the previous weekend.

The celebration of Coach Quinn’s life was held at the Commodores first basketball game of the 2018-19 season.

VUHS alumnus and former Commodore athlete Ben Epstein started the game against BFA-Fairfax by reading a touching letter prepared by Quinn’s widow and two sons.

“He loved being able to mold players into an image of what he valued on the court,” Epstein read. “Pete urged his players to find their passion for the sport and elevate themselves as teammates.”

Born in Massachusetts, Quinn was assistant coach when the VUHS boys team won the 2001 state championship. The girls took basketball championships in 2005 and 2006. And there were other championships under Quinn’s tutelage.

Perhaps the sweetest of all testimonies for Quinn’s school leadership both on and off the court was the Commodores opening season victory of BFA-Fairfax, 58-52.