VUHS student named ‘Good Citizen’

VERGENNES | Vergennes Union High School student Benjamin Curtis has been named the Good Citizen Scholarship Contest winner for Vermont.

Curtis received this prestigious award based on letters of reference, school activities, service to community, school transcript, his responses to contest questions, and his future plans. He was required to write an essay without prior knowledge of the subject within a two-hour time limit and without reference material.

Curtis was named the Seth Warner–Rhoda Farrand Chapter’s Good Citizen.

Curtis is the son of Jay and Amy Curtis of Vergennes and is a senior student.

At the local level, Curtis was awarded a certificate, pin, a chapter award of $25 and, in addition, the chapter’s “Eleanor Pratt Memorial Scholarship” of $250.

This year’s essay title was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It” with a focus question: You and your peers are our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens? Why is that important?

The Vermont State Society awarded Ben a certificate, pin, and a $500 cash award in recognition of his achievement and as a student who exemplifies the DAR good citizen qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Senior students from any and all accredited Vermont High Schools are eligible to compete in the Good Citizen Scholarship Contest via local DAR Chapters. Essays and credentials are independently judged by non DAR judges and winners from each of the sponsoring Chapters advance to the state level of judging. The Good Citizen scholarship is awarded without preference to or regard of race, religion, sex, national origin, or disability.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. ■