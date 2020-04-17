Wanted: Homemade mask photos, stories

MIDDLEBURY | Like many people across the globe, Addison County area residents have stepped up and started making homemade face masks—both in response to a call for us to wear them while out in public, and to help address the shortage of basic protective equipment for doctors, nurses, EMTs and other essential workers. Practical, and often whimsical and fun, these masks are one more way people adapt traditional skills to address contemporary—and in this case pressing—needs.

Mask designs are drawn from an ever-growing array of sources, with the final results limited only by imagination and shaped by the makers’ skills. We compliment each other’s work, debate which features and fabrics matter in a mask, which don’t, how they should fit, who should wear them, and whether or not they’re of any practical use at all. And—ask anybody who wears glasses—we learn from each other how to fit them to suit our individual needs. This lively cultural dialogue and the masks themselves impart insight into who we are right now, what matters to us, how we can help, and what we are doing to make sense of it all.

Vermonters: Show Us Your Masks. Machine sewn or hand sewn, or no-sew, store bought and decorated or made with your own hands. We want to see what you’ve been doing to help your friends, family and neighbors stay safe during this unprecedented time. Post or email your photos, we’ll share them as widely as possible, and preserve these examples of your work in our Archive for posterity.

Email photos to: listening@vermontfolklifecenter.org, post them to the Vermont Folklife Center Facebook page or tag us at @vermontfolklife on Instagram and Twitter.

The call for photos is part of the center’s Listening in Place project, a larger effort by the VFC to create an archive that documents the experience of Vermonters during this pandemic.

Learn more about how you can contribute to the project here: www.vtfolklife.org/listening ■