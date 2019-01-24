Ways to reduce CO2 emissions without taxing carbon - Part 2

MONTPELIER | To listen to the renewable power industry and its supporters in the Vermont Legislature, you might think carbon taxation is the only certain way to reduce CO2 emissions. But even carbon tax activist Bill McKibben concedes that carbon emissions have actually increased in some carbon-taxed jurisdictions, according to a 2016 paper he wrote in a Yale University publication.

Given carbon taxation’s unpopularity and iffy track record, the State of Vermont might want to consider other, more taxpayer-friendly paths to emissions reduction.

Below are my final five of 10 ways to reduce CO2 (see last week’s Eagle for my first five ideas):

Buy more low-emissions Canadian hydro-electricity. Building more long-distance transmission would be expensive, but the alternative of wind/solar/battery power appears even costlier.

Say “no” to commercial marijuana. The U.S. marijuana industry consumes enough electricity to power 250,000 homes per year, the Colorado Sun reported Jan. 3. More than half of greater Denver, Colorado’s new power demand is used to marijuana, which demands huge amounts of electricity for light, heating and air-conditioning. Worse, many pot greenhouses pump CO2 into the air to stimulate plant growth. For carbon emissions alone, it’s a nightmare industry.

Promote voluntary offsets. Ben & Jerry’s reports on its website, “in 2002, we launched a carbon offsets program for our Vermont manufacturing facilities.” The state of Vermont should help other businesses, not-for-profits and individuals willingly buy offsets, the proceeds of which can be used to winterize homes and in general make low-carbon living more affordable.

Consolidate the inventory of state of Vermont buildings. According to a Vermont Buildings and Grounds spreadsheet, the state of Vermont owns 1,675 buildings. The state could determine which energy-consuming buildings could close or be sold, with state employees assigned there moved to more energy-efficient surroundings. This would be consistent with proposed Act 250 revisions to move Vermonters into smaller, more fuel-efficient homes.

Use distance learning to reduce school heating, power and transportation emissions. Rather than expand traditional, expensive “bricks and mortar” educational facilities, Vermont school districts could add selective, low-cost internet-based distance learning to its toolbox for reducing carbon emissions. Instead of always transporting teachers and students to inflict wear and tear on classrooms and buildings that must be heated, powered and maintained, the school district could seek innovative ways to connect students and teachers via the internet.

These are just a few ideas. Our legislature is very aware of Vermont’s role as a climate leader. Putting into practice ideas that promote both prosperity and clean air — now that’s leadership.