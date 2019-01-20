Ways to reduce CO2 emissions without taxing carbon

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MONTPELIER | To listen to the renewable power industry and its supporters in the Vermont Legislature, you might think carbon taxation is the only certain way to reduce CO2 emissions. But even carbon tax activist Bill McKibben concedes that carbon emissions have actually increased in some carbon-taxed jurisdictions, according to a 2016 paper he wrote in a Yale University publication.

Given carbon taxation’s unpopularity and iffy track record, the State of Vermont might want to consider other, more taxpayer-friendly paths to emissions reduction.

None of the 10 ideas listed below would seize money from Vermonters for redistribution. So before taxing carbon emissions, the State of Vermont should consider these ideas:

1. Invite the private sector to provide low-emissions public transportation. For example, the state could encourage municipalities with bike paths to welcome privately owned, tax-paying bike-sharing businesses. Giving people this choice will reduce emissions and wear and tear on roads.

2. Invite California, to expand its “carbon storage” investment in Vermont’s carbon-chomping woodlands. The Golden State could pay Vermont rural landowners to grow trees to consume the C02 produced by their forest fires and millions of cars idling every morning in big-city traffic jams. Just as Vermont homeowners pool their money to join “community solar,” let small Vermont landowners pool their acreage into large, on-paper woodlots for community carbon storage.

3. Publish a directory of all cars and trucks listing their lifecycle fuel efficiency which takes into account all emissions generated during construction, operation and decommissioning. For example, Vermont owners of cars with emissions front-loaded in construction would naturally wish to undercoat them, to extend their relatively low-emissions operational life.

4. Wait patiently for the electric car industry to mature in quality, cost and winter road-worthiness. A representative from Addison County swears by the winter handling, comfort and fuel-efficiency of her all-wheel drive hybrid Subaru.

Two summers ago, a South Burlington Nissan dealership offered a huge rebate for its electric Leaf that dropped the price point to just over $10,000 for a new car. They promptly sold out. Legislators, take note: you don’t need to twist our arms because Vermonters will gladly buy electric when it makes sense.

5. To ensure a steady supply of low-carbon, affordable electricity, Vermont state government and utility leaders must support continued operation of the region’s two remaining carbon-free nuclear power plants, Millstone in Connecticut and Seabrook in New Hampshire. Vermont utilities now obtain significant amounts of power from both plants. Losing these plants due to the (for now) ultra-low cost of natural gas power would deprive New England of four times the total power of all grid-tied solar and wind power combined. It also would increase the likelihood of a power blackout during an extended cold snap.

- This is part one of a multi-part series.