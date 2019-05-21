Welch: stop robocalls

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Vermont’s U.S. Rep. Peter Welch is a sponsor of the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act (H.R. 946) which would Amend the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) to ensure that the FCC has the authority and the tools to take strong, quick action when they track down robocallers.

SOUTH BURLINGTON | At a Burlington airport news conference recently, Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) unveiled H.R. 946, new legislation moving through Congress, that will crack down on unwanted and often predatory robocalls.

“Vermonters are fed up with intrusive robocalls that are annoying at best and predatory at worst,” said Welch. “The calls often originate from scam artists intent on ripping off unsuspecting consumers, particularly seniors. Our bill gives the FCC the tools it needs to be the cop on the beat to go after these bad actors.”

Robocalls have dramatically increased in Vermont and nationally.

Welch said that in 2018, 47 billion robocalls were made in the United States, representing a 64 percent increase over 2016.

Last month, more than 4 million robocalls were made in Vermont alone. In 2016, scams involving robocalls cost 22 million Americans a total of $9.5 billion.