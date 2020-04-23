Welch urges support of local dairy farmers

MIDDLEBURY | U.S. Rep. Peter Welch (D), one of the bipartisan founders of the Congressional Dairy Farmer Caucus, led a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support dairy farmers facing an economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo by Lou Varricchio VT-042520-Welch-urges-by-Lou U.S. Rep. Peter Welch: “Dairy farmers need support immediately.”

“Dairy farmers need support immediately,” wrote the Representatives. “We urge you [Secretary Purdue] to use your authority to provide support directly to producers. The CARES Act provides the USDA with $9.5 billion to assist producers and specifically cites dairy in the statutory language. We ask that you take immediate action to support this critical industry.”

Specifically, the letter urges USDA to use tools available to it to help dairy producers, such as:

Paying producers to reduce production.

Compensating producers for milk that must be dumped.

Providing capital for processors to expand their capacity and increase their inventory.

Purchasing dairy products for food banks.

Reopening the Dairy Margin Coverage Program and providing retroactive coverage.

Working to increase international food aid.

Fourteen other representatives signed the letter, including all of the bipartisan co-chairs of the Congressional Dairy Farmer Caucus. ■