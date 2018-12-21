Welch wants to close drug loophole

BURLINGTON | Last week, the United States House of Representatives passed legislation introduced by Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vermont) that closes a loophole in the federal Medicaid program exploited by drug companies to minimize drug discounts required for participation in the program.

Earlier this year, Welch, joined by Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Oregon), introduced the Medicaid Drug Rebate Accountability Act after a report by the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services revealed the loophole cost state and federal governments $1 billion between 2012-2016.

“For too long, drug companies have been ripping off the Medicaid program by misclassifying their products to limit required price discounts,” said Welch.

“This commonsense legislation puts a stop to this unethical practice and ensures that all drugs covered by Medicaid are correctly classified.”

Under the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program, drug manufacturers seeking to have their drugs covered by Medicaid must pay drug rebates to federal and state governments. The required rebates are higher for brand name drugs and lower for generic drugs.

According to the U.S. Inspector General, hundreds of brand drugs in the rebate program are being allegedly mis-characterized by drug companies as generic.

Welch is among several advocates in the House supporting cutting the price of prescription drugs and reforming the drug pricing system.